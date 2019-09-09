Nepal, China ink three agreements during Chinese Foreign Minister's Kathmandu visit

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal and China on Monday exchanged three agreements following bilateral talks between the Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The two countries have seen closer ties after KP Sharma Oli came into power as Nepal's Prime Minister for the second time.

As per the first agreement, China would build a well-equipped hospital in Manang District of Nepal which is estimated to cost around 350 million Nepalese rupees.

ALSO READ: Foreign Ministers of China and Nepal meet in Kathmandu

The second agreement will see Beijing providing 5,000 sets of tarpaulins to Nepal, which would be used during the time of emergencies.

The third agreement is aimed at sending volunteer teachers to Nepal from China in the near future. With the signing of the agreement, Nepalese schools would start teaching the Mandarin language. A few schools close to the Chinese Mission in Nepal had already started teaching the language earlier.

During his three-day visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister also announced 16 Million Nepalese rupees for flood victims in the landlocked nation.

The senior Nepalese officials and ministers present during the bilateral talks included Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Nepal's Ambassador to China Leela Mani Poudyal, Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi, Finance Secretary Rajan Khanal and the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kali Prasad Pokharel, to name a few.

The Chinese side was led by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and included Chinese Foreign Secretary Lu Zhoubi, China's ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi, Vice-Chair of ChineseInternational Development Cooperation Agency, officials of the Asia Department at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials.

Wang arrived in Nepal on September 8 and is scheduled to return on September 10.