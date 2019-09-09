Home World

President Kovind in Iceland to hold talks with top leadership 

This is the first visit of an Indian President to Iceland since the visit of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

REYKJAVIK: President Ram Nath Kovind is in Iceland to hold talks with the country's top leadership and explore areas of bilateral cooperation in geothermal, energy, fisheries and tourism sectors.

President Kovind arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his nine-day three-nation tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

This is the first visit of an Indian President to Iceland since the visit of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005.

ALSO READ: President Ram Nath Kovind leaves for three-nation tour

President Kovind will hold talks with Iceland President Gudni Johannesson and Iceland Prime minister Katrín Jakobsdottir.

He will also deliver a lecture at University of Iceland on India-Iceland partnership toward making a greener planet.

He will address the Indian community and meet the Indian business delegation.

Ahead of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) A Gitesh Sarma said the President's engagements will further boost India's relationship with Iceland, which is the chair of Arctic Council of which India is an observer.

Sarma said there is a lot of interest in geothermal, energy, fisheries, tourism, and cultural cooperation with Iceland.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind three nation tour Iceland
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp