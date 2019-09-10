Baloch people want UNHRC to save them from Pak atrocities

Home World

The people of Balochistan, who seek independence from Pakistan, have earlier raised the issue of their "annihilation" by the Pakistani forces at the forum of UNHRC.

Balochistan is the largest of Pakistan's four provinces, but people in the restive region have complained that they do not get a fair share of its natural resources. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) got underway in Geneva on Monday, banners appeared in front of the venue, highlighting the acute violation of human rights in Balochistan.

The last was in March, when senior Baloch activist Karima Baloch talked about arbitrary killings and enforced disappearances of thousands of locals in Balochistan being carried out by Pakistani forces for decades.

Addressing the 40th session of the world body, she said the Pakistani state forces were carrying out "appalling human rights violations" and suppressing the voice of the Baloch people who want right to self-determination.

"The human rights violations of Baloch people must stop and the perpetrators must be brought to justice," she said, while seeking urgent intervention of the world body by setting up an international inquiry.

Not only in Geneva, the Baloch people have been highlighting in various other countries too the problems being faced by them at the hands of Pakistan. Such protests have been witnessed in the UK, Germany and the US.

As their pleas to the world bodies have gone unheeded so far, the Baloch activists have been seeking help from India in their fight for freedom from "terrorist" Pakistan.

"(Pakistan) PM Imran Khan is worried about Kashmir but what Pakistan itself is doing with the people of Balochistan," Baloch activist Ashraf Baloch tweeted recently, along with a video of a young girl who narrated the atrocities, including enforced disappearances of her community members, being carried out by Pakistani forces.

The girl, while participating in a protest against enforced disappearances, is heard saying that even her brother had been illegally arrested "just because he is a Baloch".

"The Baloch people of Balochistan are also human and deserve to live free like all the other humans in the rest of world. No one wants to live as a slave in his own country," Ashraf Baloch tweeted on Tuesday.

"Pakistan can't keep Baloch as a slave anymore, Pakistan itself is a slave & to be slave of a slave is not acceptable. 73 years of slavery is enough. A free Balochistan is only the option to bring peace not only for the people of Balochistan but also in Asia & in Middle East," he said in another tweet.

