Mahatma Gandhi library in Kenya to be inaugurated soon

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India has fulfilled its promise of renovating Mahatma Gandhi library in Kenya in a record time of less than three years and it will be inaugurated soon.

According to the Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra's office, the Mahatma Gandhi library at University of Nairobi will be inaugurated soon as the renovation work has been completed.

The renovation of the library was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kenya in July 2016 through a grant of $1 million by Indian government.

ALSO READ: New statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be installed in Manchester

The officials said that Mahatma Gandhi library has been a symbol of long history of friendship and cultural relations between the University of Nairobi and the people of India dating back to 1952 when Indian community in Kenya had contributed to build a college of Arts, Science and Commerce as a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.