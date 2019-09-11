Over 750 hospitalised due to dengue in 24 hours in Bangladesh

By ANI

DHAKA: As many as 753 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday said.

According to the official data released by Bangladesh DGHS, of the 753 patients, as many as 294 patients were admitted in Dhaka while 459 patients were admitted in various districts outside the country's capital.

A total of 60 dengue patients have died across the country from January 1 till September 10. However, the unofficial death toll is reported to be at 143, so far, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"The number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals were 3,072," said officials of Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room at the DGHS in a press release.

It also added that as many as 1,498 patients are currently receiving treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, whereas 1,574 people are undergoing treatment outside Dhaka.

Since January 1 till September 10, a total of 77,983 people have been affected by dengue.

Among those admitted, a total of 74,714 have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after receiving treatment.