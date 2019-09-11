Pakistan leaves India behind in mobile internet speed

By IANS

KARACHI: Pakistan has left India behind in terms of Internet download speed, claimed a report in the Pakistani media on Wednesday.

According to 'Roznama Duniya', internet speed mapping firm Ookla has issued a report about mobile and broadband Internet speeds in the world.

In the mobile internet download list of 144 countries, India got the 130th place while Pakistan stood at 116th place while South Korea topped the list with 97.44 mbps average mobile Internet download speed.

These apart, Australia (63.34 mbps) and Qatar (61.27 mbps) begged the second and third places, respectively.

As per the report, the UAE was at fourth place with 61.24 mbps speed, and Norway got fifth place with 60.90 mbps.

The average mobile Internet download speed in Pakistan was recorded at 13.55 mbps.

In terms of broadband Internet speed, Singapore topped the list with 191.93 mbps.