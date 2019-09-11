Home World

Sweden loses its tallest snow peak thanks to global warming

The Kebnekaise mountain that was towered in the far north of the country now measures 2,095.6 metres.

Published: 11th September 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden's tallest peak Kebnekaise.

Sweden's tallest peak Kebnekaise. | ( Photo | Wikipedia )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Sweden's tallest peak, Kebnekaise has lost its title of the highest mountain, as most of the glacier covering its summit melted due to the effects of global warming, reported CNN.

The mountain that was towered in the far north of the country now measures 2,095.6 metres. This is the lowest the mountain ever stood.

"For the first time since 1880, we can say for certainty that it's lower than the other peak. Last year we suspected it, but it never went below the other peak. Now, we measured it at the end of melt season on September 3 using GPS technology with only a few centimeters margin of error," Gunhild Ninis Rosqvist, a Stockholm University geography professor who has been measuring the peak each year, told CNN.

Unfortunately, from approximately past 50 years, the mountain's southern peak drastically decreased to 24 metres, Ninis Rosqvist added.

ALSO READ | Climate change: Australia downgrades outlook for Great Barrier Reef to 'very poor'

Further talking about the worsening scenario the geography professor revealed that in the past 10 years, the melting rate has been one meter per year.

"Temperatures in the summer have increased. Actually, they've increased all year round. Even the winters are warming here. What's happening a Kebnekaise's southern peak is representative for all the glaciers in Scandinavia right now. It's a symbol for glacier melt. They're all melting very rapidly," Ninis Rosqvist said.

The southern peak may stand a chance during the winter season as the glacier will accumulate snow and ice, helping Kebnekaise to reclaim its former glory. However, it would be for the short-term.

ALSO READ: Carbon emission row over climate change activist Greta Thunberg's yacht trip to New York

"The shrinking rate has increased because it's getting warmer and warmer. A strong snowy winter could balance it out, but it will eventually melt in the summer. The destiny looks poor for the glaciers," Ninis Rosqvist added.

Like many other parts of the world, Sweden too faced extreme temperatures this summer, breaking all the earlier records.

Ninis Rosqvist, who's based at the Tarfala Research Station near the southern peak, said glacier's decreasing size is clearly visible, the CNN report stated.

"The glacier is getting thinner and thinner. It covers less area. And it gets slippery at the top, where it should be only ice," she said, according to the publication.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sweden Global Warming Climate Change Kebnekaise
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp