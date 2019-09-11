Home World

US firms expect leaner times in China as trade war grinds on

President Donald Trump says his tariffs against billions of dollars in Chinese goods, which have been reciprocated by Beijing, are hurting China and are good for the United States.

Published: 11th September 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, a woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with different countries currency banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong.

In this August 6, 2019, file photo, a woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with different countries currency banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. | ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

SHANGHAI: American businesses are increasingly pessimistic about their prospects in China as the US trade war rumbles on, with growing numbers of companies expecting their revenues and investment in the local market to shrink, a survey said on Wednesday.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai's annual China Business Report also found that 75 per cent of US firms opposed the US use of punitive tariffs to force China into a trade deal and market-access reforms.

President Donald Trump says his tariffs against billions of dollars in Chinese goods -- which have been reciprocated by Beijing -- are hurting China and are good for the United States.

But only half of US companies surveyed said they expect 2019 revenues in China to increase year-on-year, while just over a quarter expect them to fall -- compared with just 6.1 per cent in the previous year's poll.

ALSO READ: US-China trade war may escalate further: Moody's

Overall, most members of the chamber remain optimistic about a country whose consumer market is still blossoming.

The report also found China's ongoing economic slowdown -- which predates the trade war -- remains the top overall concern of US companies.

But the standoff is a very close second, and more than half of companies surveyed said they were delaying or reducing further investment in China as a direct result of the tit-for-tat tariffs.

Just 47 per cent said they expected to increase their investments in China in 2019, down from 61.6 per cent last year.

"American companies continue to do well in China, but the trade conflict now shadows many businesses," said Eric Zheng, chairman of the trade association.

Some of the biggest swings in the survey came in the area of future expectations for China's market, with 61.4 per cent expressing optimism, down from historical rates in the 80-90 percent range.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US China Trade War Donald Trump
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp