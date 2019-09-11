Home World

US adds Pak Taliban chief, 11 others to global terrorist list

US president Donald Trump issued an executive order to expand the administration's ability to go after suspected terrorists and their financiers and supporters, a day before the anniversary of 9/11.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The US has designated 12 persons, including the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud, as global terrorists and imposed sanctions on multiple "terrorists and their supporters".

US president Donald Trump issued an executive order to expand the administration's ability to go after suspected terrorists and their financiers and supporters, a day before the anniversary of 9/11.

The US Department of State in a press release said: "Along with Mehsud, also designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) are leaders of previously designated groups, including Hizballah, HAMAS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-West Africa, and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan."

ALSO READ: US designates leader of Pakistan based terror group, Tehrik-e-Taliban, as terrorist

In addition to these actions, the Department of the Treasury has designated 15 terrorists affiliated with ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-Khorasan, al-Qa'ida, HAMAS, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force under the same authority.

The executive order is the most significant update of terrorist designation by the authorities since the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and will enable the US to more effectively sanction the leaders of terrorist organisations and those who train to commit acts of terrorism.

"Today's executive order by President Trump adds further muscle to US counterterrorism efforts," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing to reporters at the White House, reported Dawn news.

ALSO READ: US schools introduce new techniques to teach 9/11 terror attack history

He said Trump's action amends an earlier executive order that former President George W. Bush initially signed after 9/11 by adding clauses to let the State and Treasury departments directly target leaders of suspected terror groups and their affiliates "without having to tie terrorist leaders to specific acts."

Pompeo said the order also more effectively targets individuals and groups participating in terrorist training and provides new authorities to impose sanctions on foreign financial institutions that knowingly do business with suspected terrorists.

By this new order the US seeks to deny these terrorists the resources to plan and carry out attacks. "All of their property and interests in property subject to the US jurisdiction are blocked, and the US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," said the US department of State.

"This Administration will continue to aggressively use all levers of American power, including financial sanctions, to target terrorists who plot murderous operations to indiscriminately kill innocent civilians around the world, and those who enable, facilitate, and finance their heinous acts," said the US department.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Tehreek-e-Taliban Noor Wali Mehsud 9/11 attacks Pak Taliban global terrorists
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp