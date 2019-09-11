US adds Pak Taliban chief, 11 others to global terrorist list

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The US has designated 12 persons, including the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud, as global terrorists and imposed sanctions on multiple "terrorists and their supporters".

US president Donald Trump issued an executive order to expand the administration's ability to go after suspected terrorists and their financiers and supporters, a day before the anniversary of 9/11.

The US Department of State in a press release said: "Along with Mehsud, also designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) are leaders of previously designated groups, including Hizballah, HAMAS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-West Africa, and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan."



In addition to these actions, the Department of the Treasury has designated 15 terrorists affiliated with ISIS, ISIS-Philippines, ISIS-Khorasan, al-Qa'ida, HAMAS, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force under the same authority.

The executive order is the most significant update of terrorist designation by the authorities since the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and will enable the US to more effectively sanction the leaders of terrorist organisations and those who train to commit acts of terrorism.

"Today's executive order by President Trump adds further muscle to US counterterrorism efforts," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing to reporters at the White House, reported Dawn news.



He said Trump's action amends an earlier executive order that former President George W. Bush initially signed after 9/11 by adding clauses to let the State and Treasury departments directly target leaders of suspected terror groups and their affiliates "without having to tie terrorist leaders to specific acts."

Pompeo said the order also more effectively targets individuals and groups participating in terrorist training and provides new authorities to impose sanctions on foreign financial institutions that knowingly do business with suspected terrorists.

By this new order the US seeks to deny these terrorists the resources to plan and carry out attacks. "All of their property and interests in property subject to the US jurisdiction are blocked, and the US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them," said the US department of State.

"This Administration will continue to aggressively use all levers of American power, including financial sanctions, to target terrorists who plot murderous operations to indiscriminately kill innocent civilians around the world, and those who enable, facilitate, and finance their heinous acts," said the US department.