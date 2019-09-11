Home World

US warmongering tactics against Iran will fail, says President Hassan Rouhani

Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May 2018 when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the United States would fail with its "warmongering" and warned that Iran was ready to further reduce its nuclear commitments in response.

"The Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don't work in their favour. Both...must be abandoned," Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in remarks aired on state television.

"The enemy imposed 'maximum pressure' on us. Our response is to resist and confront this."

Arch-foes Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing crippling sanctions.

ALSO READ: US adds Pak Taliban chief, 11 others to global terrorist list

Iran has riposted by scaling back its nuclear commitments in response to the US withdrawal from the deal, which gave it the promise of relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic programme.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Rouhani said Iran was ready to comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action only if the Americans did so too.

"We have said many times that our policy...is one of peaceful (nuclear) technology, and that our approach in the JCPOA is commitment for commitment," he said.

"We have taken the third step...If it is essential and necessary in the future, we will take other steps," he added.

Iran said on Saturday it was firing up advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium at a faster rate -- its third step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

It had already hit back twice before with countermeasures in retaliation for the US withdrawal from the accord.

On July 1, it said it had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to beyond the 300-kilogram maximum set by the deal.

A week later, it announced it had exceeded a 3.67-per cent cap on the purity of its uranium stocks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hassan Rouhani Donald Trump Us Iran Relations
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp