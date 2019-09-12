Home World

Area of standoff between Indian and PLA troops in Ladakh part of Chinese territory: Beijing

A scuffle broke out between India and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Lake on Wednesday but the matter has been resolved through talks.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

An army soldier stands guard at Zojila Pass situated at a height of 11 516 feet on its way to frontier region of Ladakh Sunday April 28 2019. | (File| PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday claimed that the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops had a standoff, is "entirely located" in its territory and under its "effective jurisdiction".

According to Indian military sources in New Delhi, a scuffle broke out between India and Chinese soldiers on the bank of the Pangong Lake on Wednesday but the matter has been resolved through talks.

The incident took place after Indian soldiers patrolling the area did not heed to objection to their presence in the area by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops, the sources said on Thursday.

Two-thirds of the lake in eastern Ladakh is controlled by China.

Reacting to the incident, the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a written reply to queries from the media here said that "the areas mentioned in the relevant reports are entirely located in China" and Beijing has been "exercising effective jurisdiction".

"The Chinese border troops have always strictly followed the relevant agreements and consensus between China and India, carried out regular patrol activities on Chinese territory," it said.

The statement expressed hope that "India and China would take no action to complicate the situation and ensure harmony and peace in the border areas of the two countries".

The standoff between the troops of the two countries in Ladakh is the first such incident after India revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

China has objected to the formation of Ladakh as union territory, saying that it undermined its territorial sovereignty.

The statement evoked a sharp reaction from New Delhi, which asked Beijing to refrain from commenting on India's "internal affairs".

The Indian military sources said after Wednesday's scuffle, both sides called for reinforcements.

However, the face-off ended following delegation-level talks between the two sides.

Both sides disengaged fully after the delegation-level talks, the Indian Army sources said, adding that the incident took place due to differing perceptions of the Line of Control (LAC) between the two countries.

"There are established mechanism to resolve such incidents," said an official.

This is not the first time that a standoff has been reported between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Lake area.

In August 2017, a major scuffle took place between the troops of both the sides.

During that face-off, soldiers from the two countries scuffled and pelted stones.

After that incident, China had claimed that its troops were conducting normal patrol around the lake area.

The latest reports of tensions between the two countries came at a time when both the sides are preparing for a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to India next month for an informal summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Xi in Wuhan last April.

The first informal summit at Wuhan significantly improved the military ties between the two countries after the Doklam standoff.

India and China are currently in talks to hold the 22nd round of Special Representatives (SR) talks to resolve the border issue.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier that dates are being worked out for the meeting to be held in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are the Special Representatives for the talks.

India and China have held 21 rounds of SR talks so far to resolve the boundary dispute.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ladakh Indian Army Chinese Army PLA
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp