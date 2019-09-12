Home World

Bolton made some very big mistakes: Trump defends decision on firing the national security adviser

According to the US president, Bolton was not in line with what the administration was doing and thought it was too tough.

Published: 12th September 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to fire John Bolton as national security adviser, saying the latter had done some "big mistakes" and his actions were not in line with the administration.

"When he (Bolton) talked about the Libyan model for Kim Jong-un, that was not a good statement to make," Trump said.

"You just take a look at what happened with Gaddafi, that was not a good statement to make and it set us back."

"John is somebody that I actually got along with very well. He made some very big mistakes," the president told reporters at the White House, a day after he abruptly fired Bolton.

Trump said he disagreed with Bolton on his attitudes on Venezuela. "I thought he was way out of line, and I think I've proven to be right. But we are always watching Venezuela very, very closely."

Bolton, he added, wanted to do things not necessarily tougher than him. "You know, John is known as a tough guy. He's so tough he got us sent to Iraq that's tough," Trump said.

"But he's somebody that I actually had a very good relationship with, but he wasn't getting along with people in the administration that I consider very important."

According to the president, Bolton was not in line with what the administration was doing and thought it was too tough.

"I hope we have left in good stead, but maybe we haven't," Trump said.

"I have to run the country the way we are running the country. We are doing very well, we're respected all over the world again."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Bolton Trump fires Bolton US National Security Adviser trump US Politics
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp