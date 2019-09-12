Home World

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded medals for their service

As of March 2019, India is the second-highest troop contributor to the UNMISS, with 2,337 troops deployed with the mission.

Published: 12th September 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Seventeen Indian peacekeepers deployed with the UN mission in South Sudan have been awarded medals in recognition of their service to the people in the world's youngest country.

The Indian police officers have served the UN and the people of South Sudan for almost a year.

Their duties included protecting displaced civilians, community policing and building local police skills.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) tweeted on Tuesday, "17 Indian peacekeepers have today been awarded @UN medals in recognition of their @UNPeacekeeping service to the people of #SouthSudan as UN Police officers." In a moment of pride, the 17 Indian men and women police officers were awarded the UN service medals during a special ceremony at the UN House in Juba.

"We are all here in this country to see peace and stability," India's Ambassador to South Sudan S D Moorthy said during the ceremony, according to a video posted by the UNMISS.

The UNMISS head David Shearer congratulated the Indian police officers for being awarded the medals and lauded the "long tradition" of Indian peacekeeping.

India is among the largest troop contributing countries in the world to UN peacekeeping missions.

As of March 2019, India is the second highest troop contributor to the UNMISS, with 2,337 troops deployed with the mission.

In addition, India contributes 22 police personnel to the UNMISS.

Decorated Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Shailesh Sadashiv Tinaikar in July took charge as the Force Commander of the UN mission in war-ravaged South Sudan, leading about 15,000 troops.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN mission south sudan South Sudan Indian police officers South sudan UNMISS
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp