Home World

Japanese man sues sportswear maker Asics for 'paternity leave harassment'

Fathers face harsh criticism for taking leave, despite being legally entitled to do so as the government tries desperately to boost the birthrate.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

The 38-year-old man accused Asics of effectively punishing him for his decision and doing so as a warning to other employees who might want to take time off.

The 38-year-old man accused Asics of effectively punishing him for his decision and doing so as a warning to other employees who might want to take time off.

By AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese man who says he was penalised for taking paternity leave brought his case to a Tokyo court on Thursday, a rare suit in a country struggling with one of the world's lowest birthrates.

The 38-year-old, who has remained anonymous, is suing his employer, sportswear maker Asics for 4.4 million yen ($41,000) in damages.

He claims that after he took paternity leave, he was transferred to jobs that bore no relation to his skills or experience.

By law, Japan offers comparatively generous parental leave -- both parents can take up to a year off, with additional renewable six-month periods if a nursery place is unavailable.

But while more than 80 per cent of women take parental leave, only six per cent of fathers do.

The disparity, activists say, is partly due to pressure from employers and a society that prizes long work hours.

The plaintiff took a year's leave in 2015-2016 when his first child was born, and another year in 2018-2019 after the birth of his second child.

He has accused Asics of effectively punishing him for his decision and doing so as a warning to other employees who might want to take time off.

Of the small number of men in Japan who take paternity leave, more than 70 per cent are away for less than a fortnight.

Fathers face harsh criticism for taking leave, despite being legally entitled to do so as the government tries desperately to boost the birthrate, the man's lawyer Naoto Sasayama told AFP.

"The culture established in a post-war Japan expects men to be the sole breadwinner. Stay-at-home men are considered extremely strange," he said.

"That idea is no longer accepted but some people still can't understand it," he said. Parental leave is not paid for by employers, but government subsidies are available.

The plaintiff says he experienced what is known in Japan as "pata-hara", short for paternity harassment.

After returning from his first paternity leave, he was transferred from previous roles in marketing and HR to a job in a warehouse at a logistics subsidiary.

He was later able to return to head office, but says he was given "idle work" in what he believes was "silent pressure" on him to quit. Asics said it had held "sincere" discussions with the man, his lawyer, and labour union officials.

"It is regrettable that we did not reach a final solution. We hope to clarify what actually happened in the course of the trial," it said in a statement.

Japan's birthrate was 1.42 in 2018 -- one of the world's lowest, and far below the 2.07 the country needs to maintain its population.

There are diverse causes for the problem, some of which the government has sought to address by increasing nursery spaces and encouraging women to return to work after having children.

There are small signs social norms may be changing, with thousands recently signing an online petition urging a major electronics chain to install changing tables in the men's bathrooms at its flagship outlets.

And rising political star Shinjiro Koizumi, named environment minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, said before his appointment that he would consider taking paternity leave when his wife gives birth next year.

Another high-profile "pata-hara" suit, filed by a Canadian man against Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, is also currently working its way through the courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Japan paternity leave Japan gender discrimination
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp