Pakistan appoints new commander for unit guarding Line-of-Control

The reshuffle comes amid fresh tensions between the two countries after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:52 PM

The 10 Corps formation is a vital command of the Pakistan Army and is responsible for the Line of Control (LoC) with India

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas was appointed as the new commander of the Rawalpindi-based 10 Corps, guarding the Line of Control, on Thursday as the Pakistan Army announced new postings for its top officers.

The 10 Corps formation is a vital command of the Pakistan Army and is responsible for the Line of Control (LoC) with India, the Express Tribune reported.

The reshuffle comes amid fresh tensions between the two countries after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, also stated that Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf has been transferred to Southern Command (12 Corps) as its new commanding officer replacing Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa.

He was serving as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) prior to his new posting.

A day earlier, Pakistan Army promoted four Majors Generals to the rank of Lieutenant-Generals.

According to ISPR, the four officers include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, and Major Gen Khalid Zia.

Last month, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's term was extended for another three years.

