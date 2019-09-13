Home World

Indian worker faces trial for stealing mangoes from traveller's bag at Dubai airport

The man, confessing to stealing mangoes worth 6 dirhams, said that he stole them from a cargo consignment to India.

By IANS

DUBAI: An Indian man working at the Dubai International Airport faced a trial at the Court of First Instance for stealing two mangoes from the baggage of a traveller.

The 27-year-old Indian was accused of committing the theft in 2017. The man, confessing to stealing mangoes worth 6 dirhams, said that he stole them from a cargo consignment to India.

He said he was thirsty at the time and was searching for water when he opened a fruit box and found two mangoes which he consumed, the Khaleej Times reported.

In April 2018, the police summoned and interrogated him about the incident. He was later arrested and charged with stealing the fruits.

Records confirmed that he ate the fruits in August 2017, but didn't mention why he was only referred to the court in 2019.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, a security guard in the airport was checking the surveillance cameras when he saw the defendant open the bags of passengers of an India-bound flight.

If the defendant is found guilty, he may face a jail term, pay the amount of the stolen items along with an equivalent fine.

The verdict in the case is expected on September 23.

