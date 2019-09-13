Home World

Iraq rejects Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex West Bank parts

Iraq treats Netanyahu's announcement as 'aggressive electoral propaganda and programmed racist settlement policy, based on the deprivation of the rights of the Palestinian people'.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Friday said "categorically rejected" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins the next election.

A statement by Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said that his country's rejection of Netanyahu's intention to annex Jordan Valley and the north of Dead Sea has prompted a wave of outrage in the Arab, Islamic and international areas.

ALSO READ: Facebook suspends Israel PM Netanyahu's chatbot for violating hate speech policies

Iraq treats Netanyahu's announcement as "aggressive electoral propaganda and programmed racist settlement policy, based on the deprivation of the rights of the Palestinian people", Al-Sahaf was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"It is a very dangerous occupation step towards Palestine, which comes to fuel the conflict in the whole region," Al-Sahaf said, adding that such announcement has to be encountered with an Arab and international reaction.

Iraq also confirmed that it is important "to provide international protection to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian territories and to exert a genuine, practical and responsible effort at all levels to address the actions of the Zionist entity (Israel), which deliberately violates international law".

On Tuesday, Netanyahu pledged to annex a key part of the occupied West Bank if re-elected in next week's election. Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 war and also seized part of the Golan Heights from Syria.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Iraq Israel West Bank
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp