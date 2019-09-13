Home World

Kenya becomes third African country to roll out malaria vaccine

Although the malaria vaccine only protects about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kenya became the third African country to introduce the vaccine, after Malawi and Ghana.

Kenya became the third African country to introduce the vaccine, after Malawi and Ghana. ( Photo | WHO Kenya )

By Associated Press

KAMPALA: Health authorities in Kenya on Friday started administering doses of the world's only licensed malaria vaccine to young children in rural areas facing high transmission rates.

Kenya became the third African country to introduce the vaccine, after Malawi and Ghana.

The aim is to reach about 360,000 children per year across the three countries.

The health ministry described the milestone on Twitter as "a historic day" for the East African country as the health minister launched vaccinations in remote Homa Bay county.

Malaria is a top killer in many African countries.

According to the World Health Organization, the region accounted for 92% of the cases and 93% of malaria deaths in 2017.

The parasitic disease kills about 435,000 people every year, most of them children under 5 in Africa.

It took GlaxoSmithKline and partners more than 30 years to develop the vaccine, at a cost of around $1 billion.

GSK is donating up to 10 million vaccine doses in the current vaccination initiatives.

Although the malaria vaccine only protects about one-third of children who are immunized, those who get the shots are likely to have less severe cases of malaria.

Experts have begun testing out other new tools to fight malaria, including the development of genetically modified mosquitoes with an infertility gene.

Resistance is growing to medicines that treat the disease, while mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to insecticides.

In addition, funding for malaria efforts has plateaued in recent years.

In neighboring Uganda, health officials last month reported a surge in malaria cases as cases rise even among adolescents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kenya Malaria WHO Malaria Vaccine
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp