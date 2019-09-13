Our economy may be weak but not our army: Pakistan Railway Minister tells India

By IANS

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, here on Friday, warned India not to mistake Pakistan's economy for its defence capabilities and said he was a one-man army and could fight India alone.

Rashid was addressing a press conference at the Central Press Club of Muzaffarabad.

According to a report by Pakistani media, the Minister said, "India should not mistake the economy of Pakistan, which may be weak, with the defence capabilities of the country."

Reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to the people of Kashmir in their time of need, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would do the same in his UN address later this month.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been arresting Kashmiri leaders with impunity and had revoked the constitutional autonomy of the occupied Valley on August 5 with a proper plan", he added.