Home World

Switzerland extends support to strengthen India's fight against terrorism 

During the delegation-level talks led by Kovind and Maurer, the two sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity.

Published: 13th September 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Swiss Federal President Ueli Maurer, right, and Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, shake hands during a ceremony of signatures during a state visit to Switzerland, on Friday, Sept, 13, 2019, in Bern, Switzerland.

Swiss Federal President Ueli Maurer, right, and Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, shake hands during a ceremony of signatures during a state visit to Switzerland, on Friday, Sept, 13, 2019, in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERNE: Switzerland on Friday extended its support to India to strengthen its fight against terrorism in all its manifestations as President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer and conveyed to him that his country has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades.

During the delegation-level talks led by Kovind and Maurer, the two sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity, the President's Secretariat tweeted.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Kovind conveyed to the Swiss delegation that India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades.

"The Swiss side extended its support to strengthen fight against terrorism in all its manifestations," the President's Secretariat said.

India and Switzerland also expressed a strong commitment to strengthen economic and techonology ties.

ALSO READ: Immense scope for collaboration between India, Switzerland, says President Ram Nath Kovind

The two countries also signed three agreements on technical cooperation on climate change, science and technology alliance and the renewal of Hindi Chair at the University of Lausanne.

Later addressing the India-Switzerland Business Roundtable, Kovind said Indian and Swiss startups should collaborate to add value to each other.

"We are home to the third largest start-up network in the world with over 21,000 enterprises.

"Our 30 unicorns are valued at over 90 billion US dollars. Swiss Start-up ecosystem is equally impressive. We must join hands and add value to each other," he said.

The president noted that Swiss business is increasingly engaging India.

"Today, there are over 250 Swiss companies present in India. It includes different business models - from sales to manufacturing for exports to third countries.

"This operational diversity reflects the confidence of Swiss investors in the Indian economy," Kovind said.

ALSO READ: Bollywood films as effective as Google Maps to understand Switzerland's topography, says President Kovind

Switzerland is home to high-end technology and India is producing world-class human capital, he said, adding, the "two economies are highly complementary".

"There is vast scope to combine our relative advantages in capital, technology, science and skills for mutual benefit.

"We have received Swiss participation in our flagship Make in India, Smart Cities, Digital India, Clean India, Startup India and Skill India programmes," Kovind said, welcoming Swiss companies to further invest and engage in India's transformation and growth.

Kovind, who reached Berne on Thursday, is on the second leg of his nine-day three-nation tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Switzerland India India Switzerland relations
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp