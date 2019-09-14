Home World

Indian man jailed for molesting five-year-old boy in Dubai 

The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June, said the victim's 24-year-old Indian uncle.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 33-year-old Indian man in the UAE has been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported for sexually abusing a five-year-old boy in a shared villa here, a media report said on Saturday.

The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June, said the victim's 24-year-old Indian uncle.

Dubai Court of First Instances has sentenced the man to six months in prison to be followed by deportation for sexually abusing the boy, the Gulf News reported.

The Indian boy told prosecution that he was playing inside the villa when the accused called him and touched him inappropriately.

"My uncle came and pushed him away from me," the boy said.

The uncle testified that his sister asked him to summon children from the villa's ground floor when the victim asked him for more time to play with his siblings.

"I was busy on the phone. But when I got free, I saw the man hugging him from behind and touching him while recording it on his mobile phone," the uncle said.

"I alerted the boy's father and the accused escaped from the villa. We alerted Dubai Police and searched for the defendant until we found him near a mosque," he said.

The Indian man was charged with sexually abusing the boy, the report said.

The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India UAE Dubai child abuse cases
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp