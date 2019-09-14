Home World

Indian-origin cop suspended for 'misusing' work computer, looking up David Beckham 

Ajit Singh of Leicestershire Police was also ordered to pay 300 pounds in legal costs and 115 pounds victim surcharge.

Published: 14th September 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

David Beckham

Former England forward David Beckham (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin police officer escaped a jail term in the UK after he was handed a three-month suspended sentence for the misuse of his work computer.

Ajit Singh of Leicestershire Police was also ordered to pay 300 pounds in legal costs and 115 pounds victim surcharge after being found guilty of one count of computer misuse between 2002 and 2018 at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday. 

The 48-year-old, who is currently on sick leave from Leicestershire Police, now faces a misconduct inquiry and disciplinary action by the police force over his illegal searches, which included looking up information on English football star David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham.

Detective Inspector Julian Lester, from the force's Professional Standards Department, said: "This behaviour isn't acceptable and won't be tolerated by the force. Now the criminal proceedings have concluded, disciplinary action will be considered."

Ajit Singh is believed to have made 146 unauthorised uses of his computer to access the police databases while working at Mansfield House police station in the heart of Leicester.

Most of the searches related to his family and a plot of land he owns, while two concerned the Beckhams. The exact nature of the computer searches and his motivation for making them were not disclosed in court.

"There was no intention to harm others and there was no harm to others," Alexander Barbour, Singh's legal representative, told the court, adding that his client had made no financial gain as a result of the illegal searches.

The three-month prison sentence imposed on Ajit Singh is suspended for 12 months, which means he would not have to serve time unless he breaks the strict conditions of good behaviour for that period.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Beckham Leicestershire Police
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp