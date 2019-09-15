Saudi stocks dip 3 per cent in first session after oil attack

By PTI

RIYADH: Saudi shares dropped three per cent at the start of trading Sunday, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the kingdom's production.

The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.

The key energy sector plunged 4.7 per cent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three per cent.