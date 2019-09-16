Home World

65,000 displaced in Myanmar's Rakhine, Chin states since January: UN expert

A separate UN fact-finding mission into Myanmar warned that some 600,000 Rohingya remaining in Myanmar still face a 'serious risk of genocide'.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rohingyas

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin states this year, as the military battles ethnic Rakhine Buddhist rebels, a UN rights expert said Monday.

"Up to 65,000 people have been displaced by the conflict across northern Rakhine and southern Chin States since January," said Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar.

Myanmar's army has deployed thousands of troops there in recent months to try to crush rebels from the Arakan Army (AA), who are fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Presenting an update on the situation in the Asian country to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Lee pointed out that the military had been "using helicopter gunships against the Arakan Army."

"Both sides are accused of indiscriminate use of heavy artillery fire, gunfire and landmines in civilian areas," she said.

At the same time, humanitarian access "remains heavily restricted by the state government in conflict-affected townships, significantly depriving at least 100,000 people of assistance and basic services."

And "imposed curfews are preventing people from reaching livelihoods, medical treatment and safe passage," she warned.

Lee said in recent months she had continued to receive reports of civilians, including children, being killed, either because they were targeted or hit with indiscriminate fire in the region.

She also voiced alarm at "disturbing reports of ethnic Rakhine men being arrested by the military on suspicion of association with AA and held incommunicado for weeks", amid allegations of torture and deaths in detention.

Lee voiced particular concern over reports that as many as six villages have been burned since the end of June.

This, she cautioned, was also when the government suspended all mobile internet service in the region.

"The suspension cannot be justified under international law and is a violation of multiple rights," Lee said, calling on Myanmar to "lift the suspension immediately."

"The parties to the conflict must end their hostilities. The people of Rakhine have suffered enough."

The conflict-scarred Rakhine state was also the site of a deadly crackdown that in August 2017 drove some 740,000 minority Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh.

A separate UN fact-finding mission into the rights situation in Myanmar warned in a report published earlier Monday that some 600,000 Rohingya remaining in Myanmar still face a "serious risk of genocide".

And Lee on Monday dismissed Myanmar's claims that it had done what was needed to repatriate the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"Myanmar has done nothing to dismantle the system of violence and persecution, and the Rohingya who remain in Rakhine live in the same dire circumstances that they did prior to (those) events," she said.

She pointed to satellite imagery revealing development of "34 camps, the precise purpose of which is unclear but they may be intended to detain the remaining Rohingya population and those who decide to return."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Myanmar Rakhine and Chin
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp