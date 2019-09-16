Home World

Pak is deep in communal milieu: Bangladesh minister

The Bangladesh Minister said that there was a rigorous effort to break the secular ethos of the country specially after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman in August 1975.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

AGARTALA: Pakistan is sunk in the poison of communal milieu, Bangladesh is totally free from that danger and that's why the country (Bangladesh) is now a role model for many developing nations, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said here.

"Bangladesh is now heading in many indices because the country is entirely free from communal hatred and environment. Pakistan is deeply sunk in the poison of communal settings, that's why it lagging behind," Mahmud said here on Sunday night after inaugurating the first three-day film festival.

The Bangladesh Minister said that there was a rigorous effort to break the secular ethos of the country specially after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman in August 1975 and that destructive faction was partly successful, but we could restore the secular guiding principle under the able leadership of present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Four years after the country attained independence from Pakistan, "Bangabandhu" (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) was eliminated to destroy the humanity and a secular nation.

People belonging to different religions like Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists had contributed to the liberation war," the minister said.

"Returning to Dhaka, I would ask the concerned policy making bodies and inform the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further develop the roads and border infrastructure along India-Bangladesh frontiers", Mahmud said.

In the three-day film festival, 20 films made with India-Bangladesh joint initiatives and movies on Bangladesh liberation war would be screened.

The minister, who was accompanied by many intellectuals, parliamentarians, senior officials, artists, said that around 15 lakh Bangladeshi refugees, a number larger than the state's then population, had taken shelter in Tripura during the nine-month long liberation war in 1971.

Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister Pranajit Singh Roy said that if the Bangladesh government did not help India, the turbines and heavy machineries for the 726 MW gas based power project in southern Tripura could not be transported to the northeastern state from other parts of India via Bangladesh.

"India-Bangladesh connectivity with the northeastern states would soon be further developing after the completion of the 12.23 km Agartala-Akaura railway project being built at the cost of Rs 972 crore and construction of a big bridge in southern Tripura over river Feni. Both important projects likely to be completed in early next year," Singh Roy said.

An official of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here said that before leaving here for Dhaka on Tuesday, Mahmud will hold a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and likely to discuss various under construction and on-going projects between the northeastern state and Bangladesh.

  

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Hasan Mahmud
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp