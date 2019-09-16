Yemen's Houthi rebels threaten new attacks on Saudi Arabia

By AFP

SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who claimed responsibility for devastating attacks on Saudi oil facilities, on Monday threatened to carry out more strikes and urged foreigners to stay away.

"We assure the Saudi regime that our longhand can reach any place we want at any time we choose," Houthi military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a statement.

Strikes on two Saudi facilities Saturday halted half the kingdom's production and sent shockwaves through energy markets.

The US, however, has blamed Iran for the attacks, saying there was no evidence they were launched from Yemen.