Blast at president rally in central Afghanistan kills at least 24

The president's campaign spokesman Hamed Aziz says that Ghani was there but that he is safe and unharmed.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

By AFP

KABUL: At least 24 people have been killed and 32 wounded after a suicide blast outside a campaign rally being held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a hospital official said.

"The toll includes women and children," Parwan hospital director Dr Abdul Qasim Sangin told AFP. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bomber had been on a motorbike and had detonated at the first checkpoint leading to the rally. Ghani was unhurt. 

The toll emerged as a second blast rocked central Kabul, the latest to hit the Afghan capital, with an interior ministry official stating he would give more details later.

