Home World

CPEC has entered in the second phase: Chinese envoy to Pakistan

Yao highlighted that China had granted duty-free access for export of 313 goods under the second phase of China-Pakistan free trade agreement (FTA).

Published: 17th September 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

China-Pakistan, CPEC

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered into the second phase after completion of key projects in the first stage.

The envoy, while addressing the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday, said that the (CPEC) projects in energy and infrastructure sectors have either been completed or are near completion, The Express Tribune reported.

Completion of phase-I of CPEC had set a strong foundation for the second phase, which would focus on the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), strengthening trade and cultural ties through joint ventures and exchange of delegations, he said.

"CPEC is a unique model of connectivity, trade, and development, which is an important part of the Belt and Road initiative," Yao added.

ALSO READ | China set to start work on 27 new CPEC projects this year

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is the flagship project of the multi-billion-dollar Border and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi that aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

The Chinese envoy said that the private sector should come forward and help in strengthening trade links between the two countries.

He also pointed out that Pakistan could act as a bridge between the East and West.

"SEZ development has already entered an important phase and efforts are underway to ensure successful Pakistan-China industrial cooperation," he said.

Yao highlighted that China had granted duty-free access for export of 313 goods under the second phase of China-Pakistan free trade agreement (FTA).

"This will help increase exports by tapping Pakistan's potential in agriculture, textile, food, minerals, engineering, and other sectors," he added.

Praising RCCI's role in promoting trade between the two countries, he said that the Chinese embassy would ensure cooperation to enhance the partnership between the Chinese trade agency and the RCCI.

"China and Pakistan are not only friendly neighbours but are also two major ancient civilisations, which have maintained close ties in cultural exchanges and mutual learning," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPEC Yao Jing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor China Pakistan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp