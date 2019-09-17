Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on September 19

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19, according to Pakistani media reports on Tuesday.

Addressing the All Parties Kashmir Conference in Lahore, Qureshi said: "We have important sittings over there. Keeping those sittings at the forefront, we will have to deliberate on further measures."

"I think it is enough to say just this right now," he added, according to the report in Dawn.

Earlier in the day, Khan spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the telephone and discussed bilateral and regional matters, specifically focusing on the attacks on the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Khan expressed Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia and "its full stand with all its potentials in confronting these sabotage acts which threaten the global economy and the Kingdom's security".

The attack on installations in the heartland of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum-processing facility at Abqaiq, came from the direction of Iran, and cruise missiles may have been used, according to a senior US official.

This is the third time that the two leaders have spoken over the phone since August, as Prime Minister Khan continues to raise the issue of Kashmir at different platforms.