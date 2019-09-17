Home World

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on September 19

Imran Khan spoke to Saudi Crown Prince MbS over the telephone and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19, according to Pakistani media reports on Tuesday.

Addressing the All Parties Kashmir Conference in Lahore, Qureshi said: "We have important sittings over there. Keeping those sittings at the forefront, we will have to deliberate on further measures."

"I think it is enough to say just this right now," he added, according to the report in Dawn.

Earlier in the day, Khan spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the telephone and discussed bilateral and regional matters, specifically focusing on the attacks on the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Khan expressed Pakistan's support for Saudi Arabia and "its full stand with all its potentials in confronting these sabotage acts which threaten the global economy and the Kingdom's security".

The attack on installations in the heartland of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum-processing facility at Abqaiq, came from the direction of Iran, and cruise missiles may have been used, according to a senior US official.

This is the third time that the two leaders have spoken over the phone since August, as Prime Minister Khan continues to raise the issue of Kashmir at different platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Saudi Arabia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp