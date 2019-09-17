Pakistan teenager beaten to death by friend over arcade game

By PTI

KARACHI: A Pakistani teen has been beaten to death by his friend over a token to be used to play a game at an arcade in the country's Punjab province, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Monday in the Muhammadi Colony district when a fight broke out between Raju and Shahzaib Iqbal, both of whom appeared to be around 15 years old, the News International reported.

The fight broke out near Cafe Piyala in Gulberg over a token to be used to play a game at an arcade, station house officer Rafay Tanoli said.

The officer said that during their brawl, Raju beat up Iqbal with his fists and repeatedly kicked him before escaping from the scene of the crime, Tanoli said, adding that Iqbal was then taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Tanoli said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Iqbal's father against Raju and two of his friends, adding that the police are searching for the suspects involved in the case.