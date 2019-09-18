President Donald Trump to deliver major address on religious freedom: White House 

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will deliver a major address on religious freedom next week in New York in which he will call on the international community to take concrete steps to prevent attacks against people on the basis of their religious beliefs, the White House has said.

Trump will host and provide keynote remarks at the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom event on Monday, September 23, at the United Nations Headquarters, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in attendance and will introduce President Trump.

"The President will call on the international community to take concrete steps to prevent attacks against people on the basis of their religion or beliefs and to ensure the sanctity of houses of worship and all public spaces for all faiths," Grisham said.

Trump is working to broaden international support for ongoing efforts to protect religious freedom in the wake of increasing persecution of people on the basis of their beliefs and a growing number of attacks on and destruction of houses of worship by state and non-state actors, the White House official said.