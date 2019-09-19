Home World

No decision yet on controversial Pakistan media tribunals

According to a senior official, cabinet ministers had inquired about what could be done to compel the media to 'act responsibly.'

Published: 19th September 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan (Photo | Facebook/ @DrFirdousPTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has not yet finalised the draft legislation for setting up media tribunals to make journalists "act responsibly," a top aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan assured journalists on Thursday amidst the controversial move.

Following the Pakistan government's recent announcement that it plans to set up media tribunals, journalists, political leaders and rights bodies have criticised the move, Dawn newspaper reported.

While addressing the Parliamentary Reporters Association here on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that Cabinet ministers have expressed reservations and told Prime Minister Khan that they were being "mistreated" by the media.

The ministers also inquired about what could be done to compel the media to "act responsibly," she was quoted as saying by the report. She acknowledged that "consultations" have taken place but the government had not made any final draft for a regulatory mechanism.

"The government wants that that a mechanism be formed that is independent of the government and upholds the principles laid out in the Constitution. But we want to do this while sitting with the media, in partnership with them; to determine some process about which direction we want to take this country in," she said.

After the establishment of the tribunals, all media-related cases would be transferred to them, which would be bound to decide on the matter within 90 days of receiving complaints, she was quoted as saying by Geo News on Tuesday.

She said that currently media organisations, owners, workers, and the civil society moved their media-related complaints to the judiciary to get relief.

Awan said the Cabinet expressed concern over the fact that some elements by taking advantage of the freedom of expression were levelling baseless allegations against personal lives of government personalities, including the prime minister and federal ministers.

The decision to establish media tribunals through the passage of a bill in Parliament would help prevail truth and supremacy of law, besides encouraging the process of self-accountability in the media, she said on Tuesday.

But she clarified on Thursday that no decision will be taken without consulting the stakeholders. "There will be various proposals and drafts that will be presented to you. You are the stakeholders. It can never happen that we impose this on you without discussing it with the stakeholders," she said, addressing the media.

The final draft will be presented before the media after the prime minister Khan returns from his overseas engagements, Awan said, referring to his visit to Saudi Arabia and the US to address the UN General Assembly this month.

The prime minister's special assistant noted that some individuals in the media had already started speculating that the tribunal has been formed and the draft is about to be announced. "Things that are forcefully imposed cannot be sustained," she said.

In her address, Awan also urged the media to act responsibly when it comes to matters of national interests. Following, the government's announcement to set up media tribunals, various political leaders and rights bodies had criticised the move.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday said it was "deeply concerned" over the government's move, fearing they would be used to suppress free speech and set curbs on media freedoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliamentary Reporters Association Pakistan Human Rights Commission Pakistan media tribunals Pak PM Special Assistant on Information
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp