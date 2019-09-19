Home World

Pakistan police detains two classmates in Hindu dental student's mysterious death

The two suspects, both classmates of Chandni, were taken into the custody by the police after tracing the call data from the deceased's cell phone.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

KARACHI: Two classmates of a Hindu dental student have been detained by the police in Pakistan's Sindh province after she was found dead in her hostel room, a media report said on Thursday. Nimrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Larkana district and a social activist, was found lying on a cot by her friends on Monday with a rope tied to her neck.

The two suspects, both classmates of Chandni, were taken into the custody by the police after tracing the call data from the deceased's cell phone, Geo News reported. Her room was locked from inside. Police have not yet ascertained whether she committed suicide or was murdered.

The girl hailed from Ghotki district, which recently witnessed riots after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy. Host of pictures and other materials, including exam passes, were found from Chandni's hostel room, the report said.

The laptop of Chandni was also being analysed for possible clues, the report quoted police as saying. The Sindh government on Wednesday requested the Larkana sessions court to conduct a judicial probe into the student's death after pressure from civil society members across the province.

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu community, civil society and political parties have also demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to hold a probe into Chandni's death. Protesters held rallies in Larkana on Wednesday and raised slogans against the dental college administration, demanding justice.

Experts and officials of the medico-legal section of the health department in Karachi believe that the autopsy report carried many flaws and missed key facts. They said that the ligature mark in picture was not due to a dupatta. "The post-mortem findings show suicide but ligature mark shows strangulation," Dawn newspaper quoted a senior official, who wished not to be named, as saying.

In the post-mortem report, time between death and post-mortem was 11-12 hours but the picture appeared to be about 24 hours old because decomposition signs had developed, the report said. The experts said that no comments had been mentioned in the post-mortem report conducted in Larkana about decomposition. Instead, it has been mentioned in the report that the condition of the body was "fresh".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan girl suicide Hindu girl Pakistan Pakistan hostel suicide Hindu girl hostel death Pakistan girl suicide suspects
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp