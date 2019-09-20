Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan likely to meet Donald Trump on September 23 amid UNGA

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan will exercise all options available to ensure that the UN Human Rights Council actions 'meaningfully impact on the ground situation in Kashmir.'

Published: 20th September 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to a media report. Pakistani daily Dawn quoting diplomatic sources said this could be the first of the two meetings Prime Minister Khan is expected to have with President Trump during the UNGA session.

The Khan-Trump meeting will take place a day after Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy Modi!" mega event in Houston. Khan is expected to be in New York on Sunday evening, when Trump will be addressing the joint rally with Modi.

ALSO READ| UN chief Antonio Guterres could discuss Kashmir at UNGA: Spokesman

Both Khan and Modi are scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27. Khan has vowed to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNGA session. In Islamabad, the Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan has taken several measures to keep a sustained focus on the situation in Kashmir.

The Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan will exercise all options available to ensure that the UN Human Rights Council actions "meaningfully impact on the ground situation in Kashmir."

In New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday said the focus of Prime Minister Modi's week-long visit to the US from Saturday will not be on terrorism, but on highlighting India's achievements and its global role.

ALSO READ| India's engagement at 74th UNGA session to be unprecedented: Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin

Amidst attempts by Pakistan to internationalise Kashmir issue, especially after the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Gokhale asserted that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was an internal issue and off the agenda at the UN.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Without mentioning Kashmir, Trump on Wednesday said a "lot of progress has been made in reducing tension" between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ| PM Modi's US itinerary: Address at UNGA, nearly 20 bilaterals, Houston diaspora event

Prime Minister Modi, during his meeting with President Trump in France last month, had categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Donald Trump Trump Imran meeting UN General Assembly 74th UNGA meeting Pakistan Foreign Office
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp