PM Modi to inaugurate 'Gandhi Solar Park',  India's gift to the UN Headquarters

By PTI

NEW YORK: In a first of its kind symbolic effort by India at the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' next week during his visit to the world organisation, a gesture that highlights India's willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change.

At a contribution of about one million dollars, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters here, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State.

Modi will remotely inaugurate the solar park at the UN Headquarters and the 'Gandhi Peace Garden' during a special commemorative event on September 24 marking Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

On the occasion, a special UN Postage on Gandhi's 150 years will also be released.