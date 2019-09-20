Home World

UK claims 'momentum' in Brexit talks despite doubts from Europe

Britain is racing toward its October 31 departure without an exit agreement and faces the threat of economic disruption.

Published: 20th September 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pro Brexit demonstrators parade their banner past the Treasury building in London.

Pro Brexit demonstrators parade their banner past the Treasury building in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: Brexit talks are progressing with "momentum", the British minister in charge of negotiating the divorce said Friday after meeting his EU counterpart, despite warnings from Europe that a deal is still some way off.

After talks in Brussels with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said there was a "shared sense of purpose" to reach agreement and avoid Britain crashing out of the bloc without a divorce deal.

Britain is racing toward its October 31 departure without an exit agreement and faces the threat of economic disruption that the government admits could cause food shortages and spark civil unrest.

Barclay and Barnier discussed three papers submitted by London with ideas on replacing the so-called "Irish backstop" provisions in the Brexit deal struck last year but rejected by British lawmakers.

"There is significant work still to do but there are serious discussions that are taking place," Barclay said after the talks.

"We are moving forward with momentum, talks will continue next week between the technical teams."

But the European Commission, which leads Brexit talks for the remaining 27 member states, gave a more sober assessment, stressing that the British papers amounted to no more than "a first set of concepts, principles and ideas".

And there was further pessimism from Dublin, with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney telling BBC radio that while the "mood music" around talks had improved, a deal was still "not close" and British proposals so far were inadequate.

"What we are being asked to do by Steve Barclay and by others is to replace a guarantee around that border question with a promise that somehow we'll do our best to try to solve this issue in the future but we don't know how just yet," he said.

"That doesn't sound like a fair deal to me."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the backstop, which would temporarily keep Britain in the bloc's customs union to avoid a hard border in Ireland, is undemocratic and unacceptable to London.

ALSO READ: EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier delivers stark warning on future UK trade deal

But Britain has so far not come up with an alternative that satisfies Brussels or Dublin, and after Friday's talks the commission once again called on London to come up with substantial proposals -- suggesting the papers submitted fall short of what is required.

"It is essential that there is a fully workable and legally operational solution included in the withdrawal agreement," the commission said.

"We remain willing and open to examine any such proposals that meet all the objectives of the backstop."

The commission's emphasis on the need for any alternative plan to fully replicate the backstop goes against Barclay's suggestion in a speech in Madrid on Thursday that such a solution was impossible.

He accused the commission of "seeking a purist, identical result" and suggested the deadline for working out a backstop alternative could be pushed back to December 2020.

Brussels has called for a clear alternative well before Johnson attends a potentially decisive EU summit in Brussels on October 17-18.

After a diplomatic push this week which included talks with Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg, Johnson will meet with EU Council President Donald Tusk on Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit European Commission Britain Boris Johnson
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp