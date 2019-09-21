Ensure voice of Kashmiri Pandits is heard: US Senator to PM Modi

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An American senator has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the voices of Kashmiri Pandits are heard and taken into account in the aftermath of India revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

"As the Indian Supreme Court decides whether the repeal of Article 370 was constitutional, I urge you to work with the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora to ensure that their voices are heard moving forward," Senator Sherrod Brown said in a letter to Modi.

"All religious and ethnic minorities have a right to participate in the political process, which will decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir. No one should be barred from participating in the democratic process because of their religion, ethnicity, caste, sex, or sexuality, which will shape their community," he said.

In his letter dated September 19, a copy of which was made available to PTI, Brown urged the prime minister to ensure that all minority voices have a seat at the table to ensure Kashmir's future reflects those who have called that region home for generations.

The Indo-American Kashmiri Forum (IAKF) welcomed Brown's letter to Modi, reaffirming his support for the repatriation of the Kashmiri Pandit community back to their homeland.

Thanking Senator Brown, the IAKF, in a statement, said it strongly supports Brown's appeal to ensure "all minority voices have a seat at the table".

The IAKF also appealed Modi to ensure the economic, religious, social and political rights of Kashmiri Pandits' are secured.

The IAKF said now that Article 370 has been abrogated, the Indian Constitution could be implemented in letter and spirit.

Now, Kashmiri Pandits can live and breathe as free Indian citizens and practice all their fundamental rights, which alone will guarantee the preservation of Kashmiri Pandit culture, the IAKF said.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Reacting sharply to India's decision on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making irresponsible statements and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.