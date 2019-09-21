Jaishankar unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Finland

By PTI

HELSINKI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Helsinki.

Created by renowned Indian sculptor Gautam Pal, the statue has been given to Finland by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

"Unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Gautam Pal. Thank the city of Helsinki and the Finnish Foreign Ministry. Was so good to see the Indian community there. Underlined that the Mahatma's message of courage, hope and truth was relevant to fight terrorism," Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister is on a three-day visit to Finland from Thursday.

Earlier in the day, he held a wide range of discussions, including on terrorism and green technologies, with the top Finnish leadership.