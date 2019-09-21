Home World

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh begins four-day Bangladesh visit

Sources said the two navy chiefs are expected to deliberate on regional security scenario including China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean region and its military assertiveness in the South Chin

Published: 21st September 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Admiral Singh will visit operational facilities in bangladesh including BN Flag Ship Bangabandhu

Admiral Singh will visit operational facilities in bangladesh including BN Flag Ship Bangabandhu (Photo| Twitter/ @ihcdhaka)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh began a four-day-long visit to Bangladesh on Saturday with an aim to further consolidate maritime cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Admiral Singh will hold extensive talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, besides meeting the other service chiefs and senior military officials, the Indian Navy said.

Sources said the two navy chiefs are expected to deliberate on regional security scenario including China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean region and its military assertiveness in the South China Sea. "The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Bangladesh," a Navy statement said.

Admiral Singh will visit several key military establishments including the Khulna Shipyard Limited, Bangladesh's naval bases in Chattogram and Khulna and address cadets at the Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA). "In addition, he will participate in the first anniversary celebration of Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD)," the Navy said.

The Bangladesh Navy is an active member of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), a forum for maritime cooperation among navies of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean Region. There has been increasing cooperation between Indian and Bangladeshi navies and they regularly engage through staff talks, annual defence dialogue and other operational interactions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development Bangladesh Naval Academy Karambir Singh Indian Navy Naval chief Bangladesh visit India Bangladesh ties Indian Ocean Naval Symposium
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp