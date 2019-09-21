Pakistan International Airlines operates 46 flights without passengers: Audit report 

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines operated 46 flights without any passengers during 2016-17, incurring a loss of over USD 1.1 million to the national carrier, according to a media report.

The figures were revealed in an audit report which stated that the airline suffered huge financial losses by operating 46 empty flights from Islamabad, the Geo TV reported.

The report stated that the PIA flew the empty flights during the time period of 2016 to 2017.

The airline faced a huge loss worth Rs 180 million (USD 1.1 million) and no inquiry was launched despite the administration being informed of the matter, the news report said.

The audit report also mentioned that besides these, around 36 Hajj flights also operated without any passengers.