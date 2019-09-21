Home World

PM Modi's Houston visit: India, US to deepen energy cooperation

Houston is known as the US' oil and gas capital. The two nations had last year inked the US-India Strategic Energy Partnership to enhance energy cooperation.

Published: 21st September 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump

By IANS

HOUSTON: India and the US are set to deepen their bilateral energy cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi choosing Houston for his first stop, and the mega 'Howdy Modi' event that will see US President Donald Trump also attend in a rare gesture.

Houston is known as the US' oil and gas capital. The two nations had last year inked the US-India Strategic Energy Partnership to enhance energy cooperation.

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Modi after he arrives in Houston will attend an event with some of the top CEOs of energy companies. Being a hub for energy, Houston is in focus, he said.

ALSO READ: Ahead of 'Howdy Modi', lawsuit filed against PM in Houston, separatist Sikhs to hold protest

"Our cooperation with the US in the energy sector has increased significantly because of interest in the US' shale oil and LNG sector. We are also looking for technologies for Indian energy companies.

The PM would be meeting some of the top companies in the energy sector, and most are headquartered in Houston," Shringla said.

CEOs of 16 leading American companies will attend the roundtable with the Prime Minister in Houston on Saturday, including Baker Hughes, BP, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, LyondellBasell Industries, McDermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian, Total, Air Products, Vinmar International and Westlake Chemicals.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, has been concerned over the Saudi oilfield attacks and also after New Delhi stopped its oil imports from Iran following ending of the US' conditional waiver.

Both countries are keen to increase cooperation, particularly with respect to shale and liquefied natural (LNG) gas.

India purchased about 1,84,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from the US from November 2018 to May 2019, compared with about 40,000 bpd in the same period a year ago, according to data.

ALSO READ: 'Howdy Modi' brings together Indian-Americans, Hindu-Americans, says Tulsi Gabbard

More than 28 Houston-based companies operate 69 subsidiaries in India. Houston is also the fourth-largest gateway for bilateral trade between the two countries. India is Houston's 10th largest trading partner, with trade valued at over $4.3 billion, a 36 per cent increase from the previous year.

The figure is an impressive one, particularly when one considers the ongoing trade irritants testing the broader US-India economic relationship, according to a Forbes report.

Over 150,000 residents in Houston are Indian American, with more than half born in India.

According to another Forbes report, around 175,000 Houston-based employees are working directly in production, oil services and machinery and fabricated metals, while thousands more serve as suppliers or contractors.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Houston Howdy Modi India US India US ties
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp