Howdy Modi: Specially-abled teen Sparsh Shah to sing Indian national anthem at Houston event

Sparsh Shah also appeared on Ted Talks, Steve Harvey Show and other international talent shows such as Little Big Shots, presented by Dawn French.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sparsh Shah. (Photo | Facebook/Sparsh Shah)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' event is all set to start at Houston, but his sharing stage with US President Donald Trump is not the only highlight of the event. Specially-abled Indian-American teenager Sparsh Shah would be there too.

But who is he? 16-year-old Sparsh Shah, who was born with a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Jersey, US.

Sparsh will be singing the Indian national anthem in front of the Indian diaspora at the event which is taking place at NRG Stadium in Texas, Houston.

His medical condition, which according to reports has broken more than 130 bones in his body over the years, however, did not deter him from achieving his dreams. His first breakthrough was when he recorded himself singing Eminem's popular song 'Not Afraid', which received more than 15 million views on YouTube alone. This grabbed the attention of  Eminem himself, who tweeted about the talented teen.

He also appeared on Ted Talks, the Steve Harvey Show and other international talent shows such as Little Big Shots, presented by Dawn French. He even appeared and gave a performance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. 

Ahead of singing "jana gana mana" on stage, he said he is "super, super excited" to finally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Sparsh mentioned in the interview that since around 50,000 people are expected to fill the stadium, it will beat his current live performance record by at least 20,000, Sparsh told indiatoday.in.

'Howdy Modi' LIVE | Trump thrilled to be with friend Narendra, predicts great day

"I am honored & humbled to be invited to sing the Indian National Anthem at a Community Summit in honor of the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi; in the presence of the President of USA, Mr @realdonaldtrump & 50,000 audience members in Houston, TX+Billions watching live!" he tweeted ahead of the event. 

“Special thanks to the Texas India Forum and Mela Productions for bestowing this honor! I am proud to represent Voice of Specially Abled People at this prestigious event,” Shah also said on his Facebook page.

Sparsh also released a "tribute to Eminem" album named "Purhythm" in 2016 which contains eight songs as a tribute to the rap God. The earnings from its sale will go toward his music college fund, according to the website Disability Horizons.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp