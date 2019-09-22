Home World

US corporate world looks at possible bilateral trade deal with India during PM Modi's visit

USIBC represents top American companies having a footprint in India and has been advocating for a better and greater bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discuss Kashmir during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discuss Kashmir during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. | ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

HOUSTON: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Houston -- the energy capital of the world, the American corporate world is eagerly hoping for the two largest democracies of the world to be able to hammer out a trade deal, differences over which has emerged as one of the major irritants in the Indo-US bilateral relationship.

"We are looking at real possibility of something being able to be announced on the margins of this visit," Nisha Desai Biswal, president of US India Business Council (USIBC) told PTI in an interview.

The prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community here as he arrived at the George Bush International airport for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump and address over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Working on the US Chambers of Commerce, USIBC represents top American companies having a footprint in India and has been advocating for a better and greater bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Indian and American negotiators have been working on this, Biswal said, adding that it is "long overdue" for India and the US to be able to resolve some of the issues that have been causing friction in the relationship and "start focusing" on the big picture what the two countries can do to boost trade and investment.

"So, I am hopeful that we will see something announced on the margins of this summit," said Biswal, who was Obama administration's point person for South and Central Asia.

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), exuded confidence that the trade disputes between India and the US will be resolved by the time Modi and Trump meet in New York for the second time in three days' time on September 24.

"Absolutely", he said, when asked if some of the trade issues would be resolved.

"The gap is not that big. I am confident that by the time when Prime Minister Modi and President Trump meet in New York, a lot of the issues would have been sorted out," he said.

Modi addressing such a large number of Indian Americans in Houston has a significant value, Biswal observed.

Noting that Houston is the energy capital of the world and Texas probably has the second largest economy in the US after California, she said that the opportunity for advancing US-India trade is particularly significant.

During his visit to Houston, Modi will address an energy round table meeting with top CEOs of the gas and energy companies.

Houston also has a significant footprint in life sciences and aerospace.

"So, this is an important place from economic standpoint. It is also an important place from the perspective of Indian Diaspora. There is such a large Indian-American community here in Texas, the Houston area," Biswal said.

The fact that Modi will address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans along with the US president points towards the importance of India for America and vice versa, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi India-US Trade Howdy Modi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp