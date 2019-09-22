Home World

US likely to escalate trade war with China if no deal is agreed soon: Trump's advisor

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BEIJING: The US is likely to ramp up pressure on China by raising existing tariffs if a trade deal is not reached soon between the two countries, a key White House adviser has said.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

In response, China, the world's second-largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 110 billion of American goods.

Michael Pillsbury, adviser to the White House on China policy, said that Trump would likely escalate the trade war by raising existing tariffs, if no deal is reached.

In an interview in Hong Kong on Thursday, Pillsbury said that Trump had been remarkably restrained in the pressure he has brought to bear on China in the trade field.

ALSO READ: India to capitalise on US-China trade war

Both sides so far have held 12 rounds of talks but failed to work out a deal as China continued to resist Trump's demand for intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing's promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

Trump delayed a planned tariff hike on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods as a "gesture of goodwill" ahead of China's 70th year of National Day celebrations on October 1.

The two countries are preparing for the next round of trade talks in Washington in October.

Does the president have options to escalate the trade war? Yes, the tariffs can be raised higher.

These are low-level tariffs that could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent, Pillsbury was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday.

Trump's critics were wrong to assume the President was just bluffing when he threatened all-out trade war, he said.

There are other options involving the financial markets, Wall Street, you know, the president has a whole range of options, he said.

Pillsbury said Trump was not seeking to cripple US-China trade, instead positing that he wanted to increase the level of trade to rectify the deficit.

Meanwhile, a veteran Chinese economic policymaker has for the first time revealed intrusive American demands saying that US is trying to colonise China with a trade deal.

Li Deshui, a former chief of China's statistics bureau, wrote in an article that the US had specifically demanded that China amend its domestic laws and proposed to establish a permanent bilateral office to debate Beijing's economic policies.

In addition, Washington had requested a one-sided enforcement mechanism that allowed it to impose sanctions on China if it was unhappy with economic policies, but China could not retaliate, Li was quoted as saying by the Post.

The US had also tried to restrict China's hi-tech industry and state-owned enterprises by asking China to open up its financial sector and markets unconditionally, Li said.

It is the first time that a senior figure in Beijing has revealed US' demands in trade talks.

It was impossible for Beijing to agree to any of the US demands as they were asking China to give up its economic sovereignty, Li wrote.

This is a wholly unfair treaty that seeks to colonise China's economy.

"If this is accepted, then it is giving up China's development path, giving up China's rights of development, and making China a vassal of the US, Li wrote in the article reviewing China's economic achievements and setbacks in the seven decades since the People's Republic of China was founded as well as challenges ahead.

It's almost 2020 and the US is trying to bully China. The US is trying to get what it cannot get in economic competition through a piece of paper  it's absurd. The Chinese government and the Chinese people will never agree! Li wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US China US China trade war Donald Trump
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)
Mahabalipuram gets a makeover ahead of PM Modi-Xi Jinping's summit
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Hundreds gather on Chennai beach to support global climate strike
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Twenty-five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with the popular American sitcom 'Friends'. Check out mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series.
Friends 25th Anniversary: Here are 25 mind-blowing facts about the epic TV series
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp