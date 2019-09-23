Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 74th UNGA session

Home World

The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation will award her as 'Vaccine Hero' for the outstanding success of Bangladesh in immunisation.

Published: 23rd September 2019

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, where she is slated to meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, among other world leaders.

Bangladesh Ambassador to US Mohammad Ziauddin and the country's envoy to UN and Permanent Representative Masud Bin Momen greeted the Prime Minister at the JFK International Airport here upon her arrival on Sunday evening, reports bdnews24.

US-based Awami League leaders also greeted her with flowers after she reached the Lotte New York Palace hotel from the airport.

ALSO READ: PM Modi arrives in New York for 74th UN General Assembly session

Hasina will address the UNGA on Friday, the same day as Modi and her Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has confirmed that the Prime Minister will be given two global awards during her trip.

The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation will award her as 'Vaccine Hero' for the outstanding success of Bangladesh in immunisation.

The Unicef will organise an event on Thursday honouring Hasina where she will receive the 'Champion of skill development for youth' award.

