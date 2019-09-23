Home World

Chinese officials hold talks with Taliban delegation

The proposed US-Taliban talks and a reported agreement between the two about the withdrawal of American troops raised concern about further violence and political uncertainty in Afghanistan.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image from the seventh round of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban which was called 'critical,' by Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese officials have held talks with a Taliban delegation ahead of the presidential elections in Afghanistan on September 28, days after US President Donald Trump cancelled a meeting with the militant group in the war-torn country.

The Taliban delegation, headed by Mullah Baradar, spoke to China's special envoy to Afghanistan Deng Xijun on Sunday, the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, said at a media briefing here on Monday.

Though Geng confirmed the Taliban delegation's visit on Monday, he gave few details.

The situation in Afghanistan has changed dramatically after US President Donald Trump called off his meeting with Taliban representatives two weeks ago following a deadly attack by insurgent groups in Kabul that killed an American soldier.

The proposed US-Taliban talks and a reported agreement between the two about the withdrawal of American troops raised concern about further violence and political uncertainty in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is due to hold presidential elections on September 28 in which President Ashraf Ghani is seeking re-election.

ALSO READ | 23 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes by Afghanistan security forces

The election is already marred by violence.

Twenty-six people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on September 17 at a poll rally addressed by Ghani.

On September 7, China attended a trilateral foreign ministers meet with Pakistan and Afghanistan in Islamabad.

China has been in constant communication with all parties involved in the Afghan issue, Geng said.

On Trump's move to cancel peace talks with Taliban, Geng said, "We hope the US and Taliban will maintain the momentum of talks.

We support the internal dialogue and negotiations in Afghanistan and (hope for) national reconciliation and peace and stability at an early date.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard," he said.

Earlier, China called on the US to withdraw its troops in an "orderly and responsible way" from the war-torn country to prevent chaos and confusion.

Asked whether China has asked the Taliban to stop attacks on polling stations, Geng said China has consistently supported Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese officials Donald Trump Taliban Officials China- Taliban talks Taliban Talks
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp