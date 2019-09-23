Home World

India concerned over situation in Afghanistan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has stood resolutely behind the Government and people of Afghanistan.

Published: 23rd September 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kabul bomb blast

A damaged bicycle is seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Voicing concern over the situation in Afghanistan, India on Monday said restoration of normalcy through a legitimate democratic process is essential for long-term stability of the war-torn country and the region.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India has stood resolutely behind the Government and people of Afghanistan and has supported development of the country despite many impediments.

"The situation in Afghanistan is a matter of concern. Restoration of normalcy in Afghanistan through a legitimate democratic process is essential for long-term stability of Afghanistan and the region," Muraleedharan said at the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the "India has consistently supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled peace process," he said.

He told the meeting that India supports a rule-based order in Asia, as well as in the rest of the world.

ALSO READ | 23 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes by Afghanistan security forces

"We confront several challenges to peace and security in Asia, such as terrorism, conflicts, trans-national crimes and maritime threats. There are also challenges to our goal of sustainable development, including lack of energy security, low intra-regional trade and deficits in regional connectivity," he said adding that CICA has a role to play in shaping the international community's response to these challenges.

Muraleedharan stressed that India supports CICA's initiatives on peace, security, and prosperity in Asia and has demonstrated its commitment by actively participating in CICA events as well as organising related activities.

India has also proposed to organise Meetings of Special Working Group (SWG) and Senior Officials Committee as well as an Energy Efficiency Workshop in 2020 in India.

