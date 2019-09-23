Home World

India voices concern over situation in Gulf region

A crisis has erupted between Iran and Western countries - in particular, the UK and US - after a series of incidents in and around the Gulf, a strategically important waterway in the Middle East.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. (Photo | Twitter/ @VMBJP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: India has voiced concern over the situation in the Gulf region, saying competing geo-strategic interests can lead to an avoidable conflict that will have a disastrous impact on the security and development of the countries in the region and beyond.

"There is also a growing concern over the situation in the Gulf region, where competing geo-strategic interests can lead to an avoidable conflict, which will have disastrous impact on the security and development of the countries in the region and beyond," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Monday during the informal meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session.

He said as a responsible nation of the region, India has deployed its naval ships in the Gulf, alongside other nations, to ensure that there is no interruption in trade and movement of ships.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to prevent any escalation in the situation into a conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

A crisis has erupted between Iran and Western countries - in particular, the UK and US - after a series of incidents in and around the Gulf, a strategically important waterway in the Middle East.

Both sides are blaming the other and there are fears it could lead to war.

The crisis began to escalate in May when four oil tankers were were hit by blasts in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran denied US accusations its forces had planted mines on the vessels.

The US alleges Iran carried out the September 14 attack on the world's largest oil processor in the kingdom and an oil field, which caused oil prices to spike by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulf Region Gulf Crisis Geo-strategic India on Gulf Crisis
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp