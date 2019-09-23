Home World

Indian-American dosti flag emblem replaces presidential seal from presidential lectern

As a matter of tradition, every lectern from where a US President speaks carries a presidential emblem.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks during the 'Howdi Modi' event Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during the 'Howdi Modi' event Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: In a rare move reflective of India-US friendship, the Trump administration replaced the presidential seal with an "India-US dosti flag" emblem from the presidential lectern.

As a matter of tradition, every lectern from where a US President speaks, be it a joint press conference or an election speech or any speaking engagement either domestically or overseas, carries a presidential emblem.

However, for a change and to the pleasant surprise to many, the presidential lectern had a circular emblem with the national flags of both the US and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the mega 'Howdy, Modi' event here with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium.

The event has been organised by Indian-Americans in Texas for Prime Minister Modi.

This is for the first time that the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world were addressing a joint mega rally in the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-US dosti flag PM Modi Donald Trump
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp