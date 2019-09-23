Home World

Iran President Hassan Rouhani heads to UN in bid to win support against US

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani on Monday departed Tehran for New York to attend the UN General Assembly on a mission to win Iran support against "cruel" pressure from arch-foe the United States.

Speaking to reporters before boarding his flight, Rouhani said his delegation was heading to the UN gathering despite reluctance from President Donald Trump's administration to issue them visas.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on Iran in a stated campaign of "maximum pressure".

"When the Americans aren't willing (to let Iran participate), we must insist on travelling," Rouhani said.

"It is essential for us to take part in the UN General Assembly and talk at various levels," he told a news conference at Tehran's Mehrabad airport.

ALSO READ: Iran President Hassan Rouhani accuses foreign forces of raising Gulf  'insecurity'

"The cruel actions that have been taken against the Iranian nation and also the difficult and complicated issues that our region faces with them need to be explained to the people and countries of the world."

Rouhani said he would present an Iranian plan for peace in the Gulf to the UN General Assembly.

"Hormuz Peace Endeavour"

Under the plan dubbed the Hormuz Peace Endeavour, or HOPE, he said, "all the coastal states of the Persian Gulf are invited to join this coalition to provide and maintain regional security".

Tensions have flared in the Gulf since May when Iran began reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal and the US deployed military assets to the region.

Tensions have escalated further in the wake of devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have, to varying degrees, blamed on Tehran.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "the UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran" for the attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, the UK's Press Association news agency reported Monday.

Johnson was himself en-route to New York, where he was scheduled to meet with Iran's president. 

Since pulling out of the nuclear deal, the US has slapped waves of sanctions on Iran that have targeted its armed forces, financial sector and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran has responded by scaling back its commitments under the 2015 deal that gave it the promise of sanctions relief in return for limiting the scope of its nuclear programme.

The United States has said it would make its case against Iran at the UN meeting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US wanted to give diplomacy "every opportunity to succeed" in the wake of the attacks that set aflame Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field.

"Our administration's taking this on in a serious way and we are working diligently to see that this has a diplomatic outcome," he told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"But make no mistake about it, if we're unsuccessful in that and Iran continues to strike out in this way, I am confident that President Trump will make the decisions necessary to achieve our objectives."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Hassan Rouhani UN UNGA Iran US tensions Iran US relations US Iran relations
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp